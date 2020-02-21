Arrest made in 1991 killing of central Missouri teenager

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — An arrest has been made in the 1991 death of a 15-year-old central Missouri boy, authorities said Friday.

Cole County Prosecutor Locke Thompson and Sheriff John Wheeler announced the arrest in the death of Greg Jones, of Russellville. However, they did not release the suspect's name because of his age at the time of Jones' death, pending a review by county juvenile authorities.

The boy’s adoptive parents, Homer and Janice Jones, called authorities when their son was two hours late for supper on April 24, 1991. His body was found June 8, 1991, in a drainage ditch outside Russellville. He had been shot.

At the time, authorities said Jones likely died shortly after he told his parents he was going to a creek near their house.