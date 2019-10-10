Arrest in 2012 kidnap, rape of 6-year-old California girl

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man in connection to the 2012 kidnapping and rape of a 6-year-old girl in Southern California.

Police in Santa Ana said Wednesday that Francisco Javier Lopez could face a dozen felony charges. It's not known if the 54-year-old has an attorney.

Investigators say Lopez forced the girl into his car and drove to a nearby parking lot, where he sexually assaulted her. They say he returned the girl to where he abducted her and let her go.

The Los Angeles Times reports officials will reveal more information about what led to Lopez's arrest at a news conference Friday.

He's being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 25.