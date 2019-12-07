Arkansas State Police to investigate fatal shooting

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas State Police announced Saturday it’s investigating the fatal shooting of a robbery suspect by a Bentonville police officer.

Authorities said Bentonville police suspected that 17-year-old Dominick Matt had attempted to rob a convenience store on Friday evening.

An officer saw Matt, who was from Bentonville, walking near the store and when the officer approached him, Matt pulled out a handgun, according to authorities. The officer fatally shot Matt. The officer was not injured.

Bentonville Police asked the Arkansas State Police to investigate the shooting.

The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division will investigate and present its findings to the Benton County prosecuting attorney, who will determine whether the use of deadly force was justified.