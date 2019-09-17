Arkansas House voting on bid to oust lawmaker in October

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas House will meet next month to consider whether to remove a lawmaker who pleaded no contest to not paying state income taxes.

House officials announced Tuesday the chamber will meet Oct. 11 on the resolution calling for removal of Republican Rep. Mickey Gates. He was arrested last year and charged with not filing returns from 2012 through 2017.

As part of an agreement with prosecutors, Gates in July pleaded no contest to one count of not filing or paying income taxes. He was ordered to serve six months' probation and repay Arkansas.

House Speaker Matthew Shepherd last week filed the resolution seeking Gates' removal, which will require two-thirds support of the majority-GOP House.

Gates, who's served in the House since 2015, has said he'll seek re-election next year.