Arizona man gets probation for voting twice in 2016 election

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona man is getting probation for committing voter fraud in the 2016 election.

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office announced Thursday that 80-year-old Richard John Greenfield was sentenced to two years of probation for voting twice.

The sentencing comes after Greenfield pleaded guilty in August to one felony count of attempted illegal voting.

The registered Republican admitted to voting in Pima County and Washoe County, Nevada.

In addition to probation, he must pay a $2,500 fine and do 100 hours of community service.

Greenfield’s illegal voting was discovered by the Secretary of State’s Office last year.