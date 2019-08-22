Arizona man convicted of sexually assaulting 2 babysitters

PHOENIX (AP) — A Mesa man has been convicted of sexually assaulting two women he hired to babysit his children at different times in 2017.

A Maricopa County Superior Court jury also found Dion Earl guilty Thursday of sexual abuse, kidnapping, assault and public sexual indecency.

The 47-year-old Earl is the former owner of the Seattle Impact, a professional indoor soccer team.

He's scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 11.

Earl has been jailed without bond since his October 2017 arrest in the case.

He was accused of sexually assaulted an 18-year-old woman and a 21-year-old woman in separate incidents less than a month apart when they were hired by Earl to babysit his two young daughters.

Authorities say the women didn't know each other and came forward with their allegations at different times.