DPS: Man's body found on Interstate 17 north of New River

NEW RIVER, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the discovery of a dead body on a freeway north of New River.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the body of a man was found in the right shoulder off the southbound lanes of Interstate 17 about noon Monday.

There’s no immediate word on the man's name and age or how he died, but authorities say say suicide hasn't been ruled out yet.