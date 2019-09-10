Anti-abuse advocate, NY ethics body spar over billboards

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A woman who rented billboards to criticize New York's statute of limitations on molestation is refusing to register as a lobbyist despite threats of fines from ethics officials.

Kat Sullivan, a nurse, was one of hundreds of advocates who pushed lawmakers to relax the statute this year, making it easier for abuse victims to seek justice.

Sullivan says she was abused by a former teacher at a private school upstate two decades ago.

Billboards Sullivan rented to criticize the old law ran afoul of state lobbying officials, who said they amounted to illegal lobbying.

Sullivan's attorney on Tuesday appeared before the Joint Commission on Public Ethics urging it to drop the case. He said ethics officials should have better things to do.

Ethics officials declined to talk about the case.