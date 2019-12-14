Alexander, Gardner leave Georgetown team, plan to transfer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgetown basketball players Galen Alexander and Myron Gardner have left the team and plan to transfer as they fight accusations of burglary and harassment.

Gardner, a freshman forward who averaged 3.1 points and 2.9 rebounds in eight games, announced his decision Friday in a statement to The Washington Post. Alexander, a junior forward who averaged 4.2 points and 2.7 rebounds in nine games, followed soon after on social media.

“My character has been defamed and that needs to be cleared up more than anything else," Alexander posted on Twitter. “Very soon it will come to light that I am innocent and had nothing to do with the false allegations. … In light of the situation, the University has allowed me to become a target and subjected to unfair treatment, with little or no support.

Said Gardner: “After consultation with my family I have decided that it is in my best interest to enter into the transfer portal. I want to thank Coach Patrick Ewing, Coach Louis Orr, the staff and the entire Georgetown University community for their support of my success.”

Ewing confirmed the players' decisions in a university statement.

Two other players also recently left the program.

Josh LeBlanc, also mentioned to the civil complaints, previously announced he was transferring, and starting point guard James Akinjo, who was not connected to the cases involving LeBlanc, Gardner and Alexander, left for unspecified reasons.

Washington, D.C., Superior Court records show LeBlanc, Gardner and Alexander agreed — without any admissions — to stay at least 50 feet away from a female Georgetown student, her two roommates and their home and to not contact them. According to court documents, the student accused the three players of “threats against (her) personal safety.”

Separate temporary restraining orders filed by a different student against LeBlanc and Alexander were granted last month.

___

