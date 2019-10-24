Alabama man pleads guilty to murdering 3 when he was 15

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man has pleaded guilty to three murders he committed when he was 15-years-old.

AL.com reports 19-year-old Khalief Marquise Spencer accepted a plea deal Thursday to serve 25 years in prison for fatally shooting three people in 2015. He'll be eligible for parole after 18 years.

The jury indicated Wednesday that they were hung 11-1 in favor of finding Spencer guilty.

District attorney Shawn Allen says the deal wasn't the outcome he hoped for but acceptable under the possibility of a hung jury.

Spencer was indicted in 2016 in the slaying of Kenneth Davidson and Shundria Peoples, and the slaying of Tramone Mitchell. All three victims were fatally shot inside a car. Witnesses were able to identify Spencer as the shooter in both cases.