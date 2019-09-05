Alabama driver in fatal DUI crash to serve 6 months

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man will spend the rest of the year in jail for causing a DUI crash that killed another man in 2014.

The Tuscaloosa News reports 49-year-old Edward Michael Sexton, of McCalla, was charged with murder in the Dec. 23, 2014, head-on collision that killed 61-year-old Samuel Hedgemon, of Holt. He pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide, a misdemeanor, in August and reported to the Tuscaloosa County Jail on Thursday to serve his sentence.

Sexton reached an agreement with prosecutors to serve 12 months in exchange for the guilty plea. Six of those months will be served in jail, with the remaining six on probation. He will receive credit for the 68 days he spent jailed after his arrest in 2016, which puts his release date around Christmas.

___

Information from: The Tuscaloosa News, http://www.tuscaloosanews.com