8-year-old Florida boy caught in gunfire, shot in hand
TAMPA (AP) — An 8-year-old Florida boy was caught in the crossfire between two men and shot in the hand.
Tampa police said one sped off after the two men exchanged shots Saturday. A few minutes later, officers found a man with gunshot wounds inside a crashed car. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The child also was taken to a hospital after being shot in the hand.
The T ampa Bay Times reports officers are still searching for the second man in the shooting.
