73-year-old man found stabbed to death in his kitchen

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — Police now say the death of a 73-year-old Connecticut man found in the kitchen of his mobile home is considered a homicide.

East Windsor police said Thursday that Halsey Hesse Jr. was stabbed multiple times.

A relative found the body Wednesday morning when they went to his home because they had not been able to reach the victim by phone in several days.

Police said on Facebook that they are "zeroing in on a person of interest" in the case and think the victim and suspect knew each other.

There were no signs of forced entry and robbery does not appear to be the motive.

Police said there is no danger to the public.