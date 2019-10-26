7 charged after police respond to stabbing

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Seven people are facing charges after police say they responded to a fight involving a knife and baseball bat in Manchester.

Police say they responded to several calls about a possible stabbing just after 5:30 p.m. Friday. They found one person with a stab wound and another who had been hit with the bat. Police say the crowd became hostile during the investigation, and additional officers were brought in.

Seven people were arrested between the ages of 14 and 40. They face varied charges, including assault, felony riot, resisting arrest and felonious use of a firearm.

One officer was injured.