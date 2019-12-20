5 accused of trafficking cocaine at Pittsburgh airport

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Five people have been indicted on charges of trying to traffic $1.4 million worth of cocaine at Pittsburgh International Airport.

State police received a tip and began watching two vehicles at a Days Inn in Monroeville on Nov. 20. Police followed the vehicles to a short-term parking facility at the airport where officers say the suspects were observed transferring luggage and bags, according to the federal indictment handed up Tuesday,

A search uncovered 14 kilogram-sized blocks of cocaine hidden in a rear compartment of one of the vehicles, police said.

Prosecutors said the suspects conspired to deal cocaine in western Pennsylvania and elsewhere from October through November.

Three of the suspects are from Mexico and were visiting the U.S. on tourist visas.