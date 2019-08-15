4th man charged in mass shooting at fake gender-reveal party

CINCINNATI (AP) — Court documents show a fourth man has been charged in a 2017 shooting that left one woman dead and eight people wounded at a fake gender-reveal party in suburban Cincinnati.

An indictment filed Wednesday in Hamilton County charges 30-year-old Vandell Slade, of Columbus, with murder, attempted murder and felonious assault

Three men were earlier indicted on various charges in the shooting at a Colerain Township home that killed 22-year-old Autum Garrett of Andrews, Indiana. Three children were among the wounded.

Authorities have said the supposed gender-reveal party was held for a 21-year-old woman who claimed she lost her child after being shot. Police later said she acknowledged she wasn't pregnant. Prosecutors have said that woman was the target of the shooting.

Court records don't show an attorney for Slade.