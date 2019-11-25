https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/crime/article/4-hurt-1-dead-in-drive-by-shooting-after-Alabama-14860137.php
4 hurt, 1 dead in drive-by shooting after Alabama bar fight
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama say a group of patrons that were kicked out of a bar returned in a car and shot five people standing outside, killing one.
Birmingham police Sgt. Johnny Williams said officers responded to a west Birmingham sports bar early Sunday morning where they found four people wounded, including one man in critical condition. The seriously injured victim, 25-year-old Fredrick Asher, died at a hospital. Al.com reports a fifth victim also later arrived at a hospital for treatment of wounds that weren’t life-threatening.
Williams said the suspects were asked to leave the club after a fight, then returned in a dark vehicle and shot from it. He says those suspects haven’t been identified.
