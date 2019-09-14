3 shootings mean Delaware city exceeds victim total of 2018

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Three fatal shootings in less than 12 hours in Delaware's largest city means Wilmington has already surpassed its number of dead or injured shooting victims for all of 2018.

Wilmington Police reported two men ages 24 and 26 were shot Friday morning in a neighborhood and later died. Police say earlier Friday a 36-year-old woman also was shot and died. Their names haven't been released, and the deaths are under investigation.

The News Journal of Wilmington— citing its database — reports the woman was the 78th shooting victim of the year, matching the number recorded in all of last year. The total was exceeded with the shootings later Friday.

The newspaper reports 16 people have been killed in Wilmington shootings this year, compared to 19 in all of 2018.