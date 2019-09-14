3 northwest Missouri officers won't be charged in shooting

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Three law enforcement officers involved in a shooting in northwest Missouri in August will not face criminal charges.

Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney Ron Holliday said Friday that he would not charge two officers from the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force and one St. Joseph police officer.

Holliday said in a news release that 36-year-old Roger Ricker Jr. was shot on Aug. 6 after driving his truck toward the officers at a St. Joseph home.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports Ricker was armed with a semi-automatic weapon when he drove toward officers Billy Paul Miller, Erica Tate and Aaron King, who fired on the truck, hitting Ricker several times. He remains in serious condition at Mosaic Life Care.

Holliday said charges could be filed against Ricker if his condition improves.

