3 men get prison time for violent armed home invasion

Three men who authorities think targeted the wrong house in a violent armed home invasion in Rhode Island nearly a year ago have been sentenced to prison, prosecutors say.

Pedro Gomez, 29, of Cranston; Andre Savage, 24, of Providence; and Jose Rodriguez, 33, of Warwick, were all sentenced Wednesday after pleading no contest to various charges in connection with the home invasion in Providence last March in which an 8-year-old child was held hostage for hours, according to a statement from Attorney General Peter Neronha's office.

Rodriguez was sentenced to serve 50 years; Gomez was sentenced to serve 30 years; and Savage was sentenced to serve 25 years.

The men, all masked and armed with guns, forced their way into the second-floor apartment in the early morning hours, struck an occupant in the head with a gun and demanded drugs. The resident said there were no drugs in the house.

No drugs were ever found in the home and investigators think the defendants targeted the wrong home.

One of the four residents of the home escaped through a window and contacted police, who surrounded the home. The defendants surrendered after several hours of negotiations.