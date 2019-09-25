3 injured in Delaware club shooting

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware say three people suffered minor injuries in a shooting at a Dover nightclub.

The News-Journal reports the shooting was the club's third of the year.

Dover Police Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman tells the newspaper police determined that a group of people were fighting outside the club when an "unknown suspect" began shooting. The reports of shots fired came in around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the victims were being taken to a hospital in private vehicles by the time officers arrived.

Police say a 28-year-old was shot in the arm and will need surgery, a 26-year-old woman who suffered a graze wound has been treated and released, and a 32-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet but declined medical treatment.

An investigation is ongoing.