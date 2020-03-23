3 charged with murder in death of 5-year-old boy

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Three West Virginia residents were charged with murder in the death of a 5-year-old boy, police said.

Troopers were called to investigate on Wednesday when the boy was taken to a hospital in Morgantown, authorities said. The child was suffering from head trauma, numerous bruises and a laceration on his genital region, news outlets reported, citing a criminal complaint. He died Friday, the complaint said.

Peter Wodzinski, 32, and Chasity Wodzinski, 29, and Michelle Boggs, 48, were jailed Friday and charged in Harrison County with murder of a child by a parent, guardian or custodian.

Authorities did not immediately release additional details, including whether any of the suspects were related to the child.

It wasn't immediately clear whether they had attorneys who could comment on the charges.