3 bodies found in Oklahoma home in apparent murder-suicide

EDMOND, Okla. (AP) — Police in suburban Oklahoma City say the bodies of three people have been discovered inside a residence in what's being investigated as an apparent murder-suicide.

The Edmond Police Department says the bodies were found early Friday after someone called 911 to report a disturbance. Authorities say a second 911 caller from the home told a dispatcher that someone had been shot.

Responding officers believed at least one hostage was being held and attempted to speak with someone inside the residence. When no contact was made, they went inside and found the bodies.

Authorities say preliminary findings are that a murder-suicide occurred and that they're not seeking any suspects. Investigators say there's no apparent danger to the community.

The names of the people found in the home have not been released.