3 Maryland men exonerated after 36 years in prison

BALTIMORE (AP) — Three men incarcerated for 36 years in Maryland have been exonerated in the slaying of a Baltimore teenager.

A circuit judge on Monday granted the request from Baltimore’s top prosecutor to release Alfred Chestnut, Ransom Watkins and Andrew Stewart.

The men were arrested in the November 1983 slaying of 14-year-old DeWitt Duckett. The teenager was accosted over his Georgetown jacket and shot in the neck while walking to class at a Baltimore school.

The men, teenagers at the time, were sentenced to life in prison. They’re expected to be released Monday.

The case was reopened earlier this year by the office of Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby. Prosecutors now say multiple witnesses told police a then 18-year-old man was the shooter. He was shot to death in 2002.