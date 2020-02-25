2nd man sentenced in Vermont-to-Boston drugs-for-guns plan

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A second Boston man who was said to be a member of the Latin Kings street gang was sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison Tuesday for his role in a Vermont-to-Boston drugs-for-guns plan.

The U.S. Attorney's office says that Darwin Medina, 35, was sentenced in federal court in Burlington to serve 135 months in prison.

Medina's sentencing came less than two weeks after his co-defendant, John Guerrero, 27, was sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison for his role in the same plan.

Medina's sentence was part of a plea deal with federal prosecutors. His attorney did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Prosecutors say the two men were responsible for the distribution of at least 2.8 kilograms of crack cocaine in the Franklin County area and for the trafficking of at least 30 illegally purchased firearms from Vermont to the Boston area.

Court documents say that between November 2017 and March 2018, Medina and Guerrero had drug customers buy firearms for them in exchange for drugs.

At least five of the weapons were recovered by Boston-area police.

At least five Vermonters were charged by federal authorities with illegally purchasing about 30 firearms.