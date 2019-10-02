2 teenagers arrested after shots fired at police officers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina have arrested two teenagers who they say shot at officers responding to a call.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say in a news release that the officers were fired at by two suspects who themselves had been shot at by a woman last month. That shooting stemmed from what investigators described was a dispute over a designer belt after people had used rocks to break windows at a home.

The officers didn't return fire. The suspects were identified as 18-year-old Jamari Xavier Young and 18-year-old Chris'Tavious Xaviour Caldwell. They're each charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer and shooting into occupied property.

Authorities say the investigation is continuing and more charges are forthcoming.