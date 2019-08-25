2 police officers wounded in Finland shooting

HELSINKI (AP) — Police in Finland say two officers have been shot and wounded while on duty in the southern town of Porvoo.

Finland's police chief, Seppo Kolehmainen, said Sunday the officers were in stable condition.

The shooting took place shortly after midnight in an industrial area in Porvoo, about 50 kilometers (30 miles) northeast of Helsinki, after police were alerted about undisclosed activity at the site. Police said that an attempted murder investigation is underway and they are looking for several suspects.

Police haven't immediately provided details on a motive. A major search that included heavily-armed officers and helicopters was launched soon after the shooting.