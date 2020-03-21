2 men, teen shot in north Philadelphia listed as critical

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a triple shooting in north Philadelphia sent two men and a teenager to a hospital in critical condition.

A police spokeswoman said the men were shot shortly after 4:30 p.m. Saturday a few blocks from Temple University Hospital and all of the victims were taken there by private vehicle.

She said a 17-year-old youth hit four times in the back and once in an arm was listed in critical condition. An unidentified man in his 20s shot “multiple times throughout the torso" was also listed in critical condition. A 20-year-old man shot in the leg was listed in critical but stable condition.

No arrests were immediately reported.