2 men plead not guilty in connection with burned body

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Two more men have been arraigned in connection with a burned body found in Worcester.

The Telegram & Gazette reports the defendants denied knowing a bundle they moved Sept. 10 contained the body of 30-year-old Benjamin Pacheco.

Authorities say surveillance footage captured Rafael Guzman, Primitivo Matos, and Daniel Luis Rivera putting a bundle wrapped in bubble wrap in the trunk of a car. Police say Pacheco appears to have suffered a neck wound .

Matos and Rivera pleaded not guilty to charges of accessory after the fact of murder on Monday.

Lawyer Jeffrey Goldstein says Rivera didn't know he was "moving a dead body."

Matos' attorney said his client is "ably employed" and pays child support for three children.

Guzman pleaded not guilty Friday.