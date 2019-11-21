https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/crime/article/2-men-fatally-shot-1-hurt-in-Klamath-Falls-park-14850848.php
2 men fatally shot, 1 hurt in Klamath Falls park
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — Police say two men are dead and one was injured in a shooting in a Klamath Falls park.
The Klamath County District Attorney’s Office says police responded to a shooting at Fairview Park at about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Two men were pronounced dead at the scene. One man was injured and in stable condition at a hospital.
A major crime team is investigating.
