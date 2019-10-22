2 men facing 15 years in Vermont-Boston drugs for guns deal

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Two men who said they were members of the Latin Kings street gang are facing 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to bringing crack cocaine to Vermont in exchange for firearms intended for use in a "war" in Boston.

Federal court records say John Guerrero and Darwin Medina entered the pleas Monday in U.S. District Court in Burlington.

Sentencing is scheduled for February.

Court documents say that between November 2017 and March of 2018 the two men traveled between Boston and Vermont where they gave locals money to buy the firearms for them. At least five of the weapons were recovered by Boston-area police.

Guerrero's lawyer did not return a call seeking comment. Medina's lawyer said it is always good when prosecutors and defendants reach an agreement.