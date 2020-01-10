2 men charged in death of officer killed during foot chase

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two men who fled from Tennessee authorities have been charged in the death of an officer who was struck by a vehicle during the pursuit.

Kevin Jordan and Emani C. Martin Jr., both 19, were charged Thursday with reckless homicide in the death of Hendersonville Master Patrol Officer Spencer Bristol, news outlets reported.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, Bristol was driving after a fleeing car that crashed while attempting to merge onto an interstate. Jordan, the driver of the vehicle, was immediately arrest but Martin fled on foot, authorities said.

Bristol followed Martin across the highway and was fatally struck by an SUV. Martin was later arrested.

The arrest warrant said Jordan and Martin caused Bristol's death because they created “substantial and unjustifiable risk that the pursuing officer would be killed.”

Both men were previously charged with felony reckless endangerment and evading arrest when the homicide charges were filed.

It's unclear whether Jordan or Martin have attorneys who can comment on their behalf.

Bristol, 31, was a United States Navy veteran and is survived by his wife and 3-year-old daughter.

“It's been nearly 20 years since this department lost an officer in the line of duty, and this was too soon for it too happen again," Henderson Police Chief Mickey Miller previously told reporters.