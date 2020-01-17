2 men accused of throwing dog into ice-covered lake charged

ELMWOOD, Neb. (AP) — Two Elmwood men accused of repeatedly throwing a dog into an ice-covered lake have been charged with animal cruelty.

The Gosper County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Friday that James Pollock, 28, and Austin Vanburen, 19, were charged Jan. 7 after the office received calls reporting a video posted to social media showing Pollock throwing the year-old Labrador onto the lake, causing it to land on its back and break through the ice. The dog was able to swim back to shore, but investigators say the men threw the dog into the take two more times. Vanburen is suspected of videotaping the incident and told investigators he threw the dog onto the ice once himself.

Investigators say the dog was Pollock's. The dog was later examined by a veterinarian and found to be uninjured. The dog was taken from Pollock and is now being kept at a shelter.

Both men are set to be arraigned on Jan. 24.