2 gunmen killed by state first lady's bodyguards in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican officials say two gunmen have been shot to death by the security detail for the Nayarit state governor's wife while she was in the neighboring western state of Jalisco.

The Nayarit state government said via Twitter on Wednesday that María Luisa Aguirre de Echevarría was at a restaurant in a shopping center outside Guadalajara when assailants entered and began shooting at another customer.

The government says the apparent target had no ties to the first lady. Her bodyguards fired at the gunmen, killing two of them. Aguirre was unharmed. Local media reported that her two children were with her.

Jalisco is home to the hyper violent Jalisco New Generation cartel.