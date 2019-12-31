2 children wounded in traffic shooting in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two children in Mississippi's capital city were hospitalized Tuesday after being shot while riding in a vehicle, police said.

A Jackson Police Department spokesman, Sam Brown, said the “targeted” shootings happened in west Jackson on a major thoroughfare, Medgar Evers Boulevard. The 13-year-old and the 1-year-old were in a vehicle with their mother, their grandmother and another adult.

Shots came from another vehicle, hitting the children, Brown said. None of the adults in the car with the children was hurt. Police were searching for two suspects who were in a sport utility vehicle.

Brown said an incident between people in the two vehicles started in another location before the shooting.

“It's tough anytime a kid is injured, whether it be a shooting, an accident... it doesn't matter,” Brown said, according to the Clarion Ledger “A child wasn't bothering anybody, wasn't part of anything, an innocent bystander, I guess you could say."

Brown did not give details about the condition of the children, who were taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.