2 children die, man critically hurt in St. Louis house fire

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say two children were killed and a man was critically hurt in a fire in their St. Louis home.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a boy and girl were in cardiac arrest when paramedics rushed them from the scene early Friday. Fire Capt. Garon Mosby said they died at a hospital. Mosby said the children appeared to be about 4 or 5 years old. Their names weren't immediately released.

A man found in the home was hospitalized in critical but unstable condition.

Firefighters think the smoke detectors in the home weren't working because they didn't hear any alarms sounding and the family hadn't been awakened. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Nothing is suspicious about the fire, but arson investigators are handling the case, as is protocol whenever someone dies in a fire.