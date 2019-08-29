2 bodies found in Safford shallow grave are homicide victims

SAFFORD, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say autopsies on two bodies found in a shallow grave at a Safford mobile home park show both victims had been shot and the case is now a double homicide.

Graham County Sheriff's officials say the bodies were found Saturday in an area inside Thunderbird Estates mobile home park.

They say the bodies appear to an adult man and woman, but they have yet to be positively identified.

It's also unclear how long the bodies have been buried.

Graham County authorities say they received information about the burial site Friday and they began an investigation.

The bodies were sent to the Pima County Coroner's Office in Tucson to determine the cause of death.

Autopsies were completed Tuesday and authorities announced Wednesday that the coroner ruled the deaths as homicides.