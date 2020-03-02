2 arrested in Sierra Vista stolen checks fraudulent scheme

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — Cochise County Sheriff’s officials say two suspects have been arrested in connection with a fraudulent scheme involving stolen checks.

They say checks were stolen from an automotive group in Sierra Vista and then forged and cashed at various banks.

A search warrant was issued for a Bisbee residence and a vehicle.

Sheriff’s officials say checks cashed before the search warrant totaled over $3,000.

There also were more than 30 uncashed checks that were recovered.

Authorities say Gloria Burton, 52, and her son Charles Burton, 31, were arrested and booked into the county jail on suspicion of theft, fraud, forgery and conspiracy.

Sheriff’s officials say Gloria Burton was an employee of the automotive group and is out of jail after posting a $20,000 bond. Her son remains in custody.

It was unclear Sunday if either Gloria Burton or her son has a lawyer yet.