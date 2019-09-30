2 arrested after theft of 66 guns from Missouri pawnshop

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say two men have been arrested after 66 guns were stolen from a Columbia pawnshop.

Twenty-year-old Alexander Michael Mears was charged Friday with five counts of second-degree burglary, while 26-year-old Tyler Hilderman was charged Thursday with one count of first-degree burglary. No attorney is listed for either of them in online court records. Bond is set at $30,000 for Hilderman and $25,000 for Mears.

The Columbia Missourian reports that charging documents say Hilderman admitted his involvement in the Sept. 16 heist from Tiger Pawn during an interview with police. Police say "multiple stolen firearms" have been recovered, although exact numbers weren't provided.

The pawnshop robbery was among three gun heists this summer in Columbia. A sporting goods store also was robbed twice, with a total of 39 firearms taken.

