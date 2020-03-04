2 West Virginia men charged in break-in at cell phone tower

CEDAR GROVE, W.Va. (AP) — Two West Virginia men have been charged related to the theft of copper wiring from a cell phone tower, police said.

Charles Ryan Tucker, 42, of Mammoth, and Jeremy Lane Johnson, 44, of Belle, were charged Tuesday with breaking and entering and damage to utility company property, Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford said in a news release.

The statement said deputies responding to a break-in at a cell phone tower site near Cedar Grove noticed copper wiring and other items were missing. Detectives obtained surveillance footage of the suspects and eventually found them.

Tucker and Johnson were being held in the South Central Regional Jail. It wasn't immediately known whether the suspects had attorneys.