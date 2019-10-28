2 Mississippi men charged with woman's death after gunfight

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — Two north Mississippi men are charged with murder following a gunfight that killed a 23-year-old woman.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that 20-year-old Javion Boxley of Red Banks and 31-year-old Jeremy Young of Holly Springs are each charged with charged with first-degree murder and other crimes.

Holly Springs police say the two took part in a melee outside a house on Oct. 17. The Marshall County coroner says 23-year-old Jametries LaSha Moore was shot in the neck and died before she could be taken to a hospital.

Police say at least three others, including Young, were wounded by gunshots. Young was arrested after he was released from a hospital.

It's unclear if Boxley or Young has a lawyer. Each is jailed, with bail set at more than $2.7 million.

