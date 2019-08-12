19 indicted in central Arkansas drug ring

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say they've indicted 19 people involved in a drug trafficking ring in central Arkansas.

U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas Cody Hiland said Monday that 15 of those indicted are in federal custody, including Chico Russell and Terrance Jackson, who are alleged to be the operation's ringleaders.

Little Rock Drug Enforcement Agency Assistant Special Agent Justin King says federal, state and local officials seized 17 kilograms of methamphetamine, 4 kilograms of cocaine, 249 grams of crack cocaine and a kilogram of heroin — much of it laced with fentanyl.

Officials also say they seized more than 200 prescription pills, $107,000 in cash and multiple firearms.

A defense attorney for Russell didn't respond to a request for comment. It was not clear if the other defendants had lawyers.