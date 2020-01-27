https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/crime/article/15-year-old-fatally-shot-in-Grand-Forks-County-15007153.php
15-year-old fatally shot in Grand Forks County
NORTHWOOD, N.D. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy has been fatally shot in Grand Forks County and a woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder, according to the Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies were called to a residence in Northwood about 9:30 p.m. Sunday where the wounded boy was found. He was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving measures.
The sheriff's office says a 32-year-old woman was arrested at the residence.
She is being held in the Grand Forks County jail on suspicion of murder and contact by bodily fluids upon a law enforcement officer.
The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting local agencies.
