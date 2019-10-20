11-month-old shot, wounded inside a car in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police in Philadelphia say an 11-month-old boy was shot four times and critically wounded while inside a car.

A police release says the baby was shot once in the back of the head, once in the chest, and twice in the buttocks Saturday night. The baby's stepmother drove about 1.5 miles (2.4 kilometers) before realizing he had been shot.

The baby and stepmother were taken to a hospital in another private vehicle. The baby is listed in critical condition.

Further details have not been released.