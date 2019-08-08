10 Things to Know for Today

President Donald Trump shakes hands with El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. Trump paid visits to cities reeling from mass shootings that left multiple people dead and wounded.

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WARMING REPORT SEES HUNGRY FUTURE

A new United Nations scientific report examines how global warming and land interact in a vicious cycle. Human-caused climate change is dramatically degrading the land, while the way people use the

2. TRUMP MET BY PROTESTERS AS HE VISITS SITES OF MASS SHOOTINGS

President Donald Trump paid visits to cities reeling from mass shootings that left 31 dead and dozens more wounded.

3. WHO'S PUSHING SENATE TO RETURN TO WASHINGTON FOR GUN BILL VOTE

More than 200 mayors are urging Senate leaders to return to Washington to act on bipartisan gun safety legislation.

4. FOUR DEAD AND TWO WOUNDED IN CALIFORNIA STABBING

A man who was "full of anger" went on a two-hour stabbing and robbery rampage in Southern California, killing four people and wounding two others.

5. LIFE UNDER CURFEW

The lives of millions in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir have been upended since New Delhi imposed an unprecedented security lockdown.

6. FIVE YEARS AFTER FERGUSON, RACIAL TENSION MIGHT BE MORE INTENSE

Five years after Michael Brown was fatally shot by a Ferguson police officer on a steamy August day, racial tension remains palpable and may be even more intense.

7. WHAT STATE FAIR IS A MUST FOR 2020 PRESIDENTIAL HOPEFULS

The Iowa state fair, a quadrennial presidential prerequisite stop, is a cultural obstacle course more fraught with pitfalls than opportunities to sway the narrow band of voters who will attend the state's kickoff caucuses in less than six months.

8. ISRAELI TROOPS SEARCH WEST BANK AFTER KILLING OF SOLDIER

Israeli military says it is sending reinforcements to the West Bank, after the body of a 19-year-old soldier with stab wounds was found near a Jewish settlement.

9. PUERTO RICO BRACES FOR MORE PROTESTS AGAINST LATEST GOVERNOR

Puerto Ricans brace for more political turmoil as the third governor in a week takes charge of this U.S. territory still divided over who should lead the economically struggling island.

10. RETIREMENT HAS'NT SLOWED LINDSEY VONN

The bustling life of the all-time winningest female skier in World Cup history includes, wrapping up her memoir in a book set to be published early next year and working with Dwayne Johnson on a sports apparel project.