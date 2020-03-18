1 killed, 1 injured in train crash in South Florida

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — One person was killed and another injured Tuesday morning when a commuter train hit a car in South Florida, authorities said.

The Brightline high-speed passenger train hit the car at a Pompano Beach crossing, the Sun Sentinel reported. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue pronounced the woman dead at the scene. Her name wasn't immediately released.

No injuries were reported to anyone on the train.

Broward Sheriff's Office detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.