1 dead after shots fired outside Albuquerque house party

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque police are investigating a house party shooting that has left one person dead.

The shooting occurred early Sunday around 1 a.m.

Police Sgt. Tanner Tixier says officers responded after receiving multiple 911 calls about shots fired.

Tixier says officers did not find any victims but there were bullet casings outside.

A shooting victim showed up at a hospital a short time later.

Tixier says the victim died but did not release any additional information.

Albuquerque TV stations report that family members of the victim say he was a student at Sandia High School attending a homecoming party.