1 dead after shooting in Aberdeen; suspect identified

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — One person died early Saturday after a shooting in Aberdeen, police said.

Aberdeen police were called to a shooting at about 4 a.m. Saturday and found an unresponsive male who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital and an autopsy is planned.

Police say there is no danger to the public and a suspect has been identified. No additional details were expected to be provided before Monday.