1 dead, 1 wounded in Las Vegas shooting overnight

LAS VEGAS (AP) — One man is dead and another has been wounded in an early morning shooting that may have been an attempted robbery, Las Vegas police said Monday.

The shooting occurred around 3 a.m. at an apartment near Carey Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard, according to Sgt. Jon Scott.

Officers found two men shot and wounded. They pronounced one dead at the scene. The other was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Investigators are seeking two suspects.

Scott said the man who was killed and the two outstanding suspects may have been trying to rob the man who lived in the apartment.