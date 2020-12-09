In Photos: Free COVID testing expands in Trumbull

Megan Adams, of Branford, administers Covid-19 swab tests during the opening day of Griffin Hospital's drive through testing site at Unity Park in Trumbull, Conn. on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Free testing will be available each Tuesday at the site from 9:30 am to 3 pm.

TRUMBULL — Residents can receive free COVID-19 tests once a week under a new partnership between the Trumbull Health Department and Derby’s Griffin Hospital.

“It’s a collaborative effort between Griffin, the state and the town for the next eight weeks,” Health Director Lucienne Bango said. “People can come down and get tested Tuesdays between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.”

There is no appointment necessary to get a test. Residents should pull into the Unity Park parking lot and follow the directions to the drive-through test center. Do not go to the Health Department, Bango said. Results will be available in 24 to 48 hours. Residents should bring valid identification.

The Trumbull test site is one of a handful of coronavirus test centers operated by Griffin Hospital. The hospital operates test facilities at its Derby location and at the Quassy Amusement Park parking lot, in addition to sites in Naugatuck and Farmington.